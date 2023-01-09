Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP

White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.

Police said they received reports of the crimes on Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 2 and 3 2023, in a news release Monday.

On Dec. 31, RCMP said it was alerted of a break-in outside of Pilot Butte, Sask. Investigation determined that a firearm safe containing five firearms and an SUV were stolen. Police said the stolen SUV was burned and found in Regina later that day.

On Jan. 2, RCMP said it received another report of a break-in at a commercial building in the RM of Edenwold, Sask.

“Investigation determined an individual approached the property in a vehicle, which had been reported as stolen to Regina Police Service and was also one of the suspect vehicles involved in the December 31 break-in in Pilot Butte,” a release said.

The individual allegedly stole a number of items including a snowmobile and also left behind the stolen truck, pieces of stolen identification and an illegally-modified firearm.

RCMP said it then received a report on Jan. 3 involving the stolen snowmobile, which was seen travelling along Highway 46 east of Regina.

Police located the snowmobile and arrested the man driving it without incident, RCMP said.

A second man was also arrested at a Regina residence following further investigation, according to RCMP.

“Officers located and seized a number of items, including the gun safe reported stolen from Pilot Butte on Dec. 31, firearms, firearm components and numerous other items suspected to be stolen,” a release said.

Both of the accused men, 31 and 28-years-old, are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9 on a lengthy list of charges.