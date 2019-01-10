

CTV Regina





Two people are facing charges after an incident involving a stolen vehicle on Jan. 9.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Regina Police Service received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen while left running, unoccupied. At 3:30 a.m., police located the vehicle in the area of Seventh Avenue and McIntosh Street.

Police saw the vehicle stop long enough to allow a woman suspect to exit the vehicle. The woman was apprehended, arrested and charged.

The vehicle continued to drive and hit a parked vehicle on the 800 block of Cameron Street.

When police located the vehicle again, it was abandoned on the 700 block of Cameron Street. The canine unit conducted a track and located the other suspect, a man, on the 700 block of Robinson Street where he was arrested and charge.

Twenty-six year-old Scott Edward Andrew Pelletier of Regina is charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtain by crime over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

Twenty-six year-old Destiny Alexandria Ann Allary of Regina is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police are reminding motorist to always lock their vehicle doors and never leave your vehicle running while unattended.