Two men have been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement after a fight sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Wascana Street shortly around midnight for a report of an injured man. EMS took the man, who had serious injuries, to hospital.

Police say further investigation revealed the man had gone to a home in the 1300 block of Wascana Street earlier on Thursday. The victim said there was a fight and he said he was confined for 24 hours before he was able to escape.

Police say four men were originally arrested, but two weren’t involved in the incident.

Two others were charged.

Jake Remi Gentes, 25, and Matthew Harry Simon Worrall, 28, are both charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

They appeared in court on Monday morning.