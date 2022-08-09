Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.

Police confirmed to CTV News that 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore has been arrested.

The two children at the centre of the alert were recovered safely.

South Dakota’s Amber Alert was issued late on Tuesday night and lasted about 90 minutes before they were found.

RCMP have yet to confirm the arrest and recovery.

The Amber Alert was issued for the two children at the request of Shaunavon RCMP at approximately 7:20 p.m. on August 8.

Speaking Tuesday, RCMP confirmed Moore has a history of sexual offences against children and vulnerable persons.

Moore was previously charged and convicted of sexually touching a young child under the age of 16 and possessing child pornography in June 2009, according to provincial court records.

Court records show he was sentenced to two years at the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert for those convictions.

Shaunavon RCMP was asked to assist the Ministry of Social Services with an investigation into allegations surrounding Moore. Before police could question him, Moore, the two children and their mother had vacated their residence, RCMP said.

Authorities visited the home in Eastend on Aug. 2 but it had already been vacated.

The ministry then sought an apprehension order for the children, resulting in the Amber Alert.

RCMP said Moore failed to report a change of main or secondary residence to the registration centre, as required by the sex offender information registry act.

As a result, Moore has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Following the alert, RCMP said an individual reported an incident involving Moore to police.

“We are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Benjamin Moore to file a report with the police,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District said Tuesday.

“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure survivors are supported.”

This is a breaking news update. More deatils to come…