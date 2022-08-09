Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Police confirmed to CTV News that 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore has been arrested.
The two children at the centre of the alert were recovered safely.
South Dakota’s Amber Alert was issued late on Tuesday night and lasted about 90 minutes before they were found.
RCMP have yet to confirm the arrest and recovery.
The Amber Alert was issued for the two children at the request of Shaunavon RCMP at approximately 7:20 p.m. on August 8.
Speaking Tuesday, RCMP confirmed Moore has a history of sexual offences against children and vulnerable persons.
Moore was previously charged and convicted of sexually touching a young child under the age of 16 and possessing child pornography in June 2009, according to provincial court records.
Court records show he was sentenced to two years at the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert for those convictions.
Shaunavon RCMP was asked to assist the Ministry of Social Services with an investigation into allegations surrounding Moore. Before police could question him, Moore, the two children and their mother had vacated their residence, RCMP said.
Authorities visited the home in Eastend on Aug. 2 but it had already been vacated.
The ministry then sought an apprehension order for the children, resulting in the Amber Alert.
RCMP said Moore failed to report a change of main or secondary residence to the registration centre, as required by the sex offender information registry act.
As a result, Moore has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Following the alert, RCMP said an individual reported an incident involving Moore to police.
“We are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Benjamin Moore to file a report with the police,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District said Tuesday.
“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure survivors are supported.”
This is a breaking news update. More deatils to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
A new study found that people with regular menstruation cycles and those who typically do not menstruate either experienced a heavier flow or breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Trump says he's testifying Wednesday in NY investigation
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul, he confirmed in a post on his Truth Social account.
2,300-year-old Chinese chemistry formula deciphered after analyzing ancient coins
The ingredients in a 2,300-year-old ancient Chinese chemistry formula have finally been identified, revealing new secrets about metallurgy in ancient China.
ICU physician: Ford government is 'gaslighting' health-care workers
An ICU physician is criticizing Ont. Premier Doug Ford's throne speech, saying the government 'has no plan' to help health-care workers and may not believe 'there's any type of crisis' in the province's overburdened hospital system.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for a seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Makar, O'Connor take the Stanley Cup for a float on the Bow
It's been to Niagara Falls, the Kentucky Derby, tossed off a balcony and guest starred on Howard Stern. It's even been to Innisfail. But Tuesday around 6 p.m., the Cup had a truly Calgarian experience when it floated down the Bow River.
-
Alberta pot shops now allowed to take down window coverings after robberies
Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) says it has removed portions of its retail cannabis store handbook that prohibit pot products from being visible from the exterior of shops.
Edmonton
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillors
If Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
'The process failed': Associate minister apologizes for awarding prize to controversial essay
The associate minister for the Status of Women is apologizing after the results of an essay contest.
Toronto
-
Ontario set to introduce 'strong mayor' legislation today
Ontario is set to introduce legislation today to give large municipal leaders so-called strong mayor powers as a way to get housing built more quickly.
-
Police to announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
-
Five per cent increase in ODSP funding to be available in September
The Progressive Conservative government has said that recipients of the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) will start receiving their five per cent increases in September.
Ottawa
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022
Ottawa police say 493 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2022, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Fewer than 10 days left to register for municipal election, 3 councillors still unopposed
Three incumbent Ottawa city councillors are just over a week away from another term at city hall, even though the election isn't for another two and a half months.
-
Ontario set to introduce 'strong mayor' legislation today
Ontario is set to introduce legislation today to give large municipal leaders so-called strong mayor powers as a way to get housing built more quickly.
Vancouver
-
Temping doctors, orphaned patients: Turmoil continues in B.C. healthcare system
Patients and doctors alike are feeling the effects of a turbulent healthcare system, where clinic closures have B.C.'s physicians weighing their options as their orphaned patients plead to be seen by a shrinking number of general practitioners.
-
Multiple arrests after police allegedly assaulted amid tent city removal in Downtown Eastside
Several police officers were allegedly assaulted Tuesday in the Downtown Eastside, amid heightened tensions in the neighbourhood as crews were dismantling a tent city.
-
Passenger killed, taxi driver injured in shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot
One person is dead and a second is in hospital after someone opened fire on a taxi Tuesday afternoon in Surrey, Mounties say.
Montreal
-
Quebec Health Ministry negotiated in bad faith with unions: Labour tribunal
Major health care unions in Quebec are claiming victory following a ruling that states the Health Ministry 'negotiated in bad faith' when offering bonuses to employees without consulting union representatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec to give environmental update in Rouyn-Noranda after data shows high pollution numbers
Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is in Rouyn-Noranda to provide an environmental health update.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was just planted on the log': Cougar encounter caught on camera in Campbell River, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has caught a rare cougar encounter on video.
-
UVic union staff push back against parking fee increases
Five unions representing more than 5,000 UVic staff have reignited a petition asking the university to reconsider a planned change from annual to monthly parking passes.
-
Greater Victoria teacher permanently banned from teaching after child porn conviction
An elementary school teacher in the Greater Victoria School District had his teaching certificate permanently banned after being convicted of possessing child pornography.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by forest fires
A state of emergency remains in place in central Newfoundland due to out-of-control forest fires, but a major highway that had been closed for days has been reopened, allowing supplies to be delivered to stranded communities.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Stepping up to the plate: N.S. baseball community rallies around young player who suffered stroke
There was a remarkable show of support for a young ball player from the Halifax area who suffered a stroke during a game late last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 closed between Chelmsford, Lively due to crash, one extricated
CTV News has learned one person has been extricated in an early morning crash between a transport and a pickup truck on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
A new study found that people with regular menstruation cycles and those who typically do not menstruate either experienced a heavier flow or breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
New self-check in system at St. Mary’s emergency department in Kitchener
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has added a touchscreen self-check-in kiosk into its emergency department. in hopes of streamlining patients through the triage system.