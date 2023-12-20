REGINA
Regina

    • Two found dead in Regina's second fatal house fire over 11 days

    Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.

    Crews were called to a home on the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street around 12:39 a.m. where smoke and flames could be seen upon arrival, Regina Fire said in a post on X.

    Two people were found dead on the second floor of the home, Regina Fire said.

    Crews remained on the scene Wednesday morning with the fire under investigation.

    In a news release, Regina police says it is also conducting an investgation along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

    "This is the second double fatality caused by fire that Regina has seen in less than two weeks,” Fire Chief Layne Jackson said in a news release.

    "Any fire-related fatality is tragic. It is important that our community is diligent in fire safety. I urge all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms. Please be safe,” Jackson added.

    On Dec. 9 two others were found dead also in a house fire on the 800 block of Rae Street. 

