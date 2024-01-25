Two Manitoba men suspended from hunting in Sask., fined nearly $14,000

Two men from Manitoba have been suspended from hunting in Saskatchewan and fined a combined total of $13,980 after pleading guilty to multiple offences under The Wildlife Act.

According to a news release from the province, Shaunavon conservation officers were made aware of Manitoba residents illegally hunting south of Cadillac, Sask. in November of 2022.

Officers found a mule deer buck that had been shot and left to waste in the area before locating a vehicle pulling a trailer on Highway 13 west of Assiniboia, Sask.

Three occupants in the vehicle were found to be in possession of numerous wildlife despite having no provincial hunting licences, the release said.

The three people were arrested and the trailer was seized with wildlife, hunting equipment and cell phones also being taken.

“Using DNA, conservation officers were also able to link the three individuals to the wasted mule deer discovered earlier,” the release said.

According to the release, two of the three men pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife, unlawful export of wildlife and wasting wildlife as well as unlawful hunting and driving off trails in a former community pasture.

The third man involved died before the matter was concluded in court, the province said.

The other two men have also been suspended from hunting in Saskatchewan for two years.