

CTV Regina





Two men have been charged following a bear spray incident in Regina’s downtown on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue around 10:00 a.m. According to police, a group of men were fighting at the entrance of the Cornwall Centre. A 31-year-old was sprayed with bear spray, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found and arrested a 30-year-old man involved in the incident. The man was carrying a knife and he was charged.

When EMS arrived at the scene to attend to the man who had been bear sprayed, they found he was also carrying a knife. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police later discovered he had given them a false name at the time of his arrest – and he was the subject of a warrant for arrest.

The bear spray allegedly used in the incident was never recovered by police.

Derek Johnston, 31, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer and being unlawfully at large.

Brandon Patrick Dermody, 30, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Both will make their first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.