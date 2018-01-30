Two men charged after bear spray deployed in downtown Regina
Regina police respond to an alleged bear spray attack in Regina's downtown on Jan. 30, 2018 (Twitter: The_Anderman)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11:37AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 4:22PM CST
Two men have been charged following a bear spray incident in Regina’s downtown on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue around 10:00 a.m. According to police, a group of men were fighting at the entrance of the Cornwall Centre. A 31-year-old was sprayed with bear spray, police said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they found and arrested a 30-year-old man involved in the incident. The man was carrying a knife and he was charged.
When EMS arrived at the scene to attend to the man who had been bear sprayed, they found he was also carrying a knife. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police later discovered he had given them a false name at the time of his arrest – and he was the subject of a warrant for arrest.
The bear spray allegedly used in the incident was never recovered by police.
Derek Johnston, 31, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer and being unlawfully at large.
Brandon Patrick Dermody, 30, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Both will make their first court appearance on Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.