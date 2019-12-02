REGINA -- An investigation into a stabbing incident over the weekend has resulted in charges against both people involved.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday police were called to the 1100 block of Montague for an incident involving a knife.

Initial reports indicated that an injured man approached a resident asking for help, and then left in a vehicle.

Police went to hospital to locate a 20 year-old man who had been stabbed. The continued investigation led officers to a 22 year-old man who had also been stabbed and required treatment in hospital.

After being released from hospital the 20 year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and the 22 year-old man was charged with attempted murder.

Their names will not be released as each man is the alleged victim of the other. Both made their first court appearances on Monday morning.