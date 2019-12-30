YORKTON -- Three suspects were apprehended in Yorkton following an armed robbery on Saturday.

RCMP say multiple suspects fled a residence with stolen property and a stolen vehicle. Shortly after, police found and arrested all of the suspects at another residence in Yorkton without incident.

The stolen property and vehicle were recovered after search warrants were executed.

A male youth, 18-year-old Clayton Delaronde and 23-year-old Cody Whitecap are all facing charges related to possession of stolen property, pointing a firearm and robbery.

Whitecap and the youth will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on January 9, while Delaronde will appear on January 3.