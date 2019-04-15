

CTV Regina





Two Regina Pats have been named in the final rankings by the NHL Central Scouting Service for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Goaltender Max Paddock and defenceman Nikita Sedov were named in the rankings released this week.

Paddock comes in at 30 among North American goalies, while Sedov is ranked 186th among North American skaters.

Paddock is in his second year of eligibility for the Draft and attended training camp for the San Jose Sharks in fall of last year. The Brandon, Manitoba product appeared in 47 games for the Pats this past season with a 3.47 goals against average and an .896 save percentage.

Meanwhile Sedov, a Russian-born defender, had a strong rookie season with the Pats and was named the team’s top defenceman of the year.

The 2019 NHL Entry Draft begins on June 21 in Vancouver.