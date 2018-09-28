

CTV Regina





Two Saskatchewan companies have been fined after their employees were injured on the job.

A.I.M. Agri/Installation & Maintenance Corp. was fined a total of $80,000 for failing to have appropriate rigging on a crane or hoist. A worker suffered serious neck and back injuries after being hit by a piece of falling sheet metal on April 19, 2017. The company pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday.

In an unrelated incident, Ronald Creusot of Ceylon, operating as RC Contracting, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure scaffold planks are secured. The company was fined a total of $14,000 in Weyburn Provincial Court on Tuesday. The charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 6, 2017 when a worker suffered serious head injuries after falling around six feet from one scaffold platform to another.

Employers in Saskatchewan must comply with Occupational Health and Safety rules to ensure all provincial worksites are safe.