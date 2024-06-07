Two taken to hospital following Regina house fire

Two people were taken to hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on the 1100 block of Angus Street shortly after 3 p.m., Regina Fire said in a post on X.

“Two occupants were home at the time with one transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment of smoke inhalation,” the post says.

Regina Fire added that the blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to one bedroom.

The fire remains under investigation, according to Regina Fire.