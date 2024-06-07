Two taken to hospital following Regina house fire
Two people were taken to hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to a home on the 1100 block of Angus Street shortly after 3 p.m., Regina Fire said in a post on X.
“Two occupants were home at the time with one transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment of smoke inhalation,” the post says.
Regina Fire added that the blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to one bedroom.
The fire remains under investigation, according to Regina Fire.
Strike looms for border workers if mediation doesn't deliver deal
Thousands of Canadian border workers could go on strike this afternoon if mediation doesn't deliver a deal before then.
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Average hourly wages now almost $35 in Canada: just-released data
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
The colour of your child's swimsuit can play a role in their safety at the pool, experts say
The colour of your child’s swimsuit could impact their safety at a swimming pool or the beach. That’s according to water safety experts who have taken a close look at how the hue of swimwear may influence how visible a child is under water.
Russian warships, including nuclear-powered submarine, to visit Cuba next week
Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing 'historically friendly relations' between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
'It's going to get better': After slayings, RCMP improving relations with James Smith Cree Nation
Members of James Smith Cree Nation are hopeful they have found a new path forward with the Saskatchewan RCMP nearly two years after one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings.
Jennifer Lopez is focused on love amid the 'negativity out in the world right now'
It sounds like Jennifer Lopez is trying to keep it positive, offering a note of gratitude to her fans.
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
NEW Saskatchewan's connections to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
Winnipeg street being renamed to honour Ray St. Germain
A Winnipeg street is set to take on a new name as a way to honour a Canadian music icon.
Winnipeg police seeking surveillance, information after fatal hit-and-run
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Stanley Cup win by the Oilers would net Colorado sports bar owners nearly $600,000
The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
-
Sunrise and Edmonton: Hockey cities with big malls meet up in Stanley Cup final
The mayor of Sunrise, Fla., a city near the edge of the Everglades, home to the NHL Panthers and conspicuously named to avoid death, says it's not that different from Edmonton.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy weekend ahead
Sunshine and gusty conditions will give way to clouds, showers and a big cooldown for Saturday in the Edmonton area.
FEATURE Why modern technology could be at risk if a strong geomagnetic storm hits
The risks our technology-reliant civilization may face in the event a severe geomagnetic storm hits earth, and who monitors space weather activity for Canada.
Teenager dies following stabbing in Forest Lawn
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Public health officials warn about rise in cases involving 'potentially life-threatening bacterial infection'
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
'It would be total mayhem:' Toronto commuters relieved after transit strike averted
Commuters in Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief this morning after a strike that would have halted transit service across the city was averted late Thursday night.
Lansdowne 2.0 appeal dismissed as Ontario's new housing bill receives Royal Assent
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
Ottawa paramedics spending 'exceptional amount of time' waiting in ERs, miss response time targets
The Ottawa Paramedic Service 2023 annual report shows paramedics spent over 100,000 hours waiting to offload patients in Ottawa hospital emergency rooms last year and there were 1,672 times when there were no paramedics available to respond to calls in the city of Ottawa.
No injuries reported following electric car fire in a garage in Old Ottawa South
Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.
Montreal police arrest 15, disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with pepper spray
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
Driving while Black: Court rules lawyer was racially profiled by police
A Quebec judge has ruled a Black man was racially profiled by Montreal police officers during a downtown traffic stop.
Quebec Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy, Greg Kelley welcome baby boy
Quebec Liberal Party MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley have welcomed their second child, a boy named Abraham Kelley.
BC United rolls out child-care plan promising to 'fix' NDP's $10-a-day promise
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
Major police presence blocks off Surrey neighbourhood for 2nd time this week
For the second time this week, a major police presence blocked access to a residential area in Surrey.
Ibrahim Ali faces murder sentencing hearing at B.C. Supreme Court
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning in Vancouver for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted in December of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl from Burnaby, B.C.
BC Hydro offering overnight discount with new rate plan
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
'High-risk training' taking place in Wingham on Friday
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
Landlord association warns of litigation if council enacts draft by-law intended to stop 'renovictions'
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Guelph police give teachers failing grade for field trip antics
Guelph police are hoping two teachers have learned an important safety lesson after emergency services were called about potentially dangerous behaviour at a field trip.
Police in northwestern Ont. search for U.S. man who went missing on canoe trip
A search is underway in Quetico Provincial Park, located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., for a missing canoeist.
M'Chigeeng drug search leads to arrest of wanted man Mitchell Gillingham
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
Maritime drivers are getting a break at the pumps after prices dropped overnight.
Human remains discovered near Reversing Falls in Saint John, N.B.
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was discovered along the Saint John River.
New guidelines aimed at catching eating disorders faster
The Canadian Paediatric Society released new guidelines urging primary-care providers to screen all adolescent patients for signs of eating disorders during routine checkups.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.