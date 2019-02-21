

CTV Regina





Two teenage girls have been charged after police say they robbed a cab driver and sprayed him in the face with spray paint on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Toronto Street around 6:15 p.m. after a report of a robbery. According to police, a cab driver drove the two girls to the block, where they spray paint in his face and then fled the scene.

They were found at a nearby residence and arrested. They also had a stolen phone.

The girls, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with robbery and failure to comply.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They appeared in Provincial Youth Court on Thursday morning.