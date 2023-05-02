U of R athletes help kick off KidSport month in Regina

KidSport month kicked off with launch event at Kitchener Community School on Tuesday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) KidSport month kicked off with launch event at Kitchener Community School on Tuesday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener