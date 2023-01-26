U of R implements mental wellness consultant for its athletes

Cougars look for revenge

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener