UBC Thunderbirds extend U of R Rams losing streak to 4

The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds offence came to life in the second half in a come-from-behind win over the University of Regina Rams 31-20 Saturday afternoon in Vancouver.

The T-Birds scored 14 points in the 3rd quarter after a 6-play, 47 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 3-yard run by Isaiah Knight and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Rooker to Edgerrin Williams-Hernandez.

The Rams opened the scoring on their second offensive drive of the game.

Owen Sieben connected with Michael Eagle Bear on a 14-yard touchdown.

Rams back-up Noah Pelletier scored a short time later on a quarterback sneak

The team’s offence seemed to stall after that. The Rams scored just three points in the second half off of an Aldo Galvan field goal.

UBC pivot Rooker completed a 63-yard pass to Cesare Rednour-Bruckman for the game’s final points and the T-Birds held on for the victory.

Rams runningback Marshall Erichsen rushed for a career-high 130 yards in the contest.

Rams QB Owen Sieben completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 217 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The Rams have now lost four in a row and sit in last place in the Canada West standings with a 1-6 record.

The Rams close out their regular season on Oct. 28, against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at 1 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.