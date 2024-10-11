University of Regina celebrates revamped journalism, communications program

The University of Regina is officially celebrating its revamped journalism program following a year-long pause.

The new bachelor’s program has attracted 34 students in its inaugural run.

The revamped curriculum combines journalism, news media and communications.

The university has said the four-year degree will produce "career-ready" journalists and communications professionals who are equipped for the ever-changing media landscape.

A popular topic at the celebration was citizen journalism. Dean of the Faculty of Arts Shannon Dea told CTV News that the school's purpose is more important now more than ever in an era of both misinformation and disinformation being disseminated daily.

“In the context of the rise of citizen journalism, and everyone thinking they’re a storyteller, having trained journalists who are trained and gathering evidence truthfully and ethically helps to produce those stories the public can rely on,” Dea explained.

The "J School" as its commonly known, has been a signature program for the university since its establishment in 1980.

The U of R originally announced it was suspending the program in December of 2022 as the organization faced a shortage of instructors and low enrollment.