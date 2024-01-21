University of Regina's Hill School of Business wins big at JDC West

The University of Regina’s very own Hill School of Business took home an abundance of titles at this year’s JDC West Competition including School of the Year.

JDC West is a prestigious undergraduate business competition for students in western Canada.

The competition boasts 1,300 attendees and over 650 delegates from 12 post secondary institutions every year.

Over the course of three days, students showcase a variety of skills in athletics, academics and debate.

“Essentially delegates have three hours. So you’re given a brief, a document with all the stuff, and you have three hours to read it, create a solution, create financials and create a presentation to show to industry professionals,” explained co-captain Anthony Parisone.

Those competing spent countless hours honing their skills in the lead-up to the competition, hosted this year at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

“We’ve been training our team since September, since school started and it’s a huge accomplishment because of obviously the recognition but also the amount of skills and the amount of time that we put into this,” co-captain Lauryn Schindel added.

For Parisone, Schindel and fellow team member Jenna Meili – it was a memorable way to wrap up their time as part of the competition.

“It was surreal, really to win,” Meili said. “School of the year is something that we’ve been working towards for years. I’ve been on the team for the last three years and so really just to get that first place in my last year of being on the team is something I don’t think I’ll ever experience again so it was amazing.”

The unprecedented win for the Hill School of Business has everyone who competed feeling particularly proud of their program.

“Our little business school winning it all over these massive business schools like Haskayne, all these other ones with such great students, such great leaders, the fact that we came out on top kind of shows that Regina is a great place to stay for education and we can compete at that huge scale that is JDC West,” Parisone said.

On top of the trophies and celebrations, the Hill JDC West team recently presented a $30,000 cheque to Hope’s Home as a result of their annual Chillin for Charity fundraiser.