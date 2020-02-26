REGINA -- Staff at the University of Regina have penned a letter sharing their concerns over a lecture that was scheduled and then cancelled at the university last month.

George Elliott Clarke was supposed to speak at the school, but he withdrew his plans after community members expressed concerns over Clarke reading poetry by Stephen Kummerfield. Kummerfield was convicted in the death of Pamela George, an Indigenous mother, in 2005.

University President Vianne Timmons met with the staff over the concerns on Wednesday afternoon.

During the meeting, students gathered for a rally and round dance to support meaningful and transparent change in the aftermath of the scheduled lecture.