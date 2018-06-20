

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The newest tech in agriculture is on display at Canada’s Farm Progress Show.

But the newest machine for farmers is completely automated. DOT is a GPS controlled unmanned machine that can drive different types of farming machinery.

The company is looking to revolutionize how farmers manage their crops.

“This allows the farmer to get off the tractor and let it all happen autonomously,” said Norbert Beaujot, the President of DOT.

The completely autonomous machine seemed like the next step in agriculture technology.

"A lot of the features that we have on here the farmers are already using it. We just took the monitor out of the cab allowing the farmer to take it to his house or kitchen or the corner of the field and still monitor what's going on,” said Beaujot.

The company is planning for a 2019 release of the machine and they will cost around $250,000. The company has already received deposits from producers that are excited about the potential of the machine.

Some producers came down to check out the demonstration at the Show. Russell Bell is a farmer who would consider using the technology.

”Down the road, I think we would consider it. I think it’s got a lot of good prospects,” said Bell.

Although it could be tough to get producers out of the field, it might be a matter of necessity for them.

"A lot of guys are having trouble finding good help and if you don’t have to look for an operator to run something like this. If it just does the job itself, I think a lot of guys would be interested in it," said Bell.