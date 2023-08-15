'Very competitive, a lot of contact': Regina hosting Canadian Championships for Lacrosse

The Canadian Championships for Canada’s national summer sport are being played in Regina during the next week.

From Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, Regina is hosting the U15 and U17 Box Nationals at the Cooperators Centre.

Lacrosse – a sport played by Indigenous people for centuries prior to Confederation – is now popular with youth and adults across Canada.

It’s a rough and tumble sport with body checking allowed for both the male and female divisions.

Bridget Pottle, executive director of Sask. Lacrosse, said the sport is exciting and called “the fastest game on two feet” for good reason.

“[Box lacrosse] is kind of a combination of hockey and other sports,” she said.

“It’s fast paced, very competitive, a lot of contact, and a really exciting and fun sport to play.”

This week’s event features seven different championships. It’s the first time all the events have been held at the same venue at the same time.

Teams from across the country are competing for the title of national champions.

Saskatchewan has six teams in the tournament. There are 40 teams and more than 1,000 athletes in Regina for the event.

The opening ceremonies kicked off the event Monday night at Mosaic Stadium.

All games are set to be played at the Cooperators Centre and are free to attend.

