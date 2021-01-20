REGINA -- Long-time Regina sports broadcaster Warren ‘Woodsy’ Woods, has died as a result of complications due to COVID-19. He was 66 years-old.

The family of the sports veteran said he died Wednesday afternoon. His children, Nicole and Chris, were by his side.

His children said they would like to thanks the doctors, nurses, and specialists at the Medical Intensive Care Unit and Unit 3E at Regina General Hospital.

Tributes to Woods were posted to social media on Wednesday, from community members who knew and admired him.

The Pats would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family & friends of longtime sports broadcaster Warren Woods, who passed away earlier today.



Thank you for all the memories. Your tremendous passion for sports & the Queen City won't be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/XD1uhNDGeE — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 21, 2021

Woods, known for his coverage of the CFL and curling, was admitted to the Regina General Hospital on Nov. 30. His daughter flew in from Ottawa days after he contracted the virus.

During my 2 years working in Regina, Warren Woods was someone I enjoyed knowing. I’m very sad to learn of his death from Covid complications today. Such a terrible loss. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 21, 2021

Ten supporters in Woods’ corner started a GoFundMe page to help pay expenses. Other supporters include CFL legends Ray Elgaard and Chris Best, and former colour commentator Carmelo Carteri.

As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe page raised more than $60,000.