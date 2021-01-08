REGINA -- One of Saskatchewan’s most popular sports personalities is in a battle with COVID-19.

Regina’s Warren Woods, who has covered the CFL and curling for decades, contracted COVID-19 in early December.

The 66-year-old is currently in the Regina General Hospital, where he has been battling the virus and its numerous side-effects for more than a month.

His daughter, Nicole, together with a group of supporters that includes former CFL stars Ray Elgaard and Chris Best, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical needs. The page suggests Woods will require significant physical therapy once he is out of the hospital. As of early Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $43,000 of its $50,000 goal.

