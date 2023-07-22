Victoria Square Shopping Centre announces upcoming indoor playground and arcade

A new arcade will be opening soon at the Victoria Square mall. Photo source: Victoria Square Shopping Centre Facebook page) A new arcade will be opening soon at the Victoria Square mall. Photo source: Victoria Square Shopping Centre Facebook page)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener