

Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





Imam Zeeshan Ahmed with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada and a member of the Regina Muslim community is inviting the public and leaders to visit their local mosque, in the wake of a massacre against Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

"One of the major misconceptions that we have seen or heard is that Islam is a violent religion but the fact of the matter that Islam is a peaceful religion, the word Islam itself means peace,” said Imam Ahmed.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada is organizing the national campaign, “Visit a Mosque” in an effort to combat the rise of Islamophobia.

“We want to educate the public. Through education is the only way to get rid of islamophobia and hate. Give us an opportunity to give our side of the message and establish those bonds of understanding and compassion which not only Islam teaches but all major religions in the world teach,” added Imam Ahmed.

While this campaign is just beginning, Imam Ahmed says their doors have always been open for schools and visitors to come and ask questions and learn.

“The prophet of Islam, he established justice in the world and that is one of the reasons why we believe in him and one of the teachings he brought,” said Imam Ahmed.

The campaign was also announced in Saskatoon, where one community leader agrees with education being the key to combat hate towards the Muslim community.

"That is the reason we try to break those walls, and try to bring our Canadian neighbours, our friends and coworkers together." Mubarik Syed with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada said.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada is the organization that oversees the Mahmood Mosque in Regina which was built in 2016.

The Mahmood Mosque is home to one of the largest Islamic resource centers in Saskatchewan, and all the resources are open to the public. Community members hope the campaign will help build understanding and allow peace to prevail.

The Visit a Mosque campaign will continue until March 24, and the Muslim community encourages everyone to book a tour and ask any questions they may have.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay.