Viterra offer rejected, negotiations to continue in 2024

After the two unions representing workers at Viterra voted to reject their offer, they agreed to continue negotiations in January.

Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2, which represents both operations and maintenance staff at rural Viterra facilities and workers at the company’s head office in Regina, voted on Dec. 15 to reject the offer.

The union says it wants better wages, improved work-life balance, and workplace respect, adding any labour disruption would negatively impact farmers.

“Concern for our prairie farmers and agriculture should not just be as a result of a strike or lockout; it should also consider the impacts of the Bunge Viterra merger,” said GSU general secretary Steve Torgerson in a news release. “Any reduction in competition in grain handling will have real, significant impacts on producers for years to come.”

Both sides agreed to continue negotiations on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 in Regina, giving them another opportunity to work towards a settlement.

- With files from Cole Davenport