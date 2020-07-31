REGINA -- The ‘Walking With Our Angels’ group will walk through Regina on Friday, as they make their way to the Saskatchewan Legislature.

The Regina Police Service will escort the group through the city.

Organizer Tristen Durocher is walking from La Ronge to the Saskatchewan Legislature to protest the government’s refusal to pass a suicide prevention bill.

The 24-year-old, a Métis fiddle player, took notice of youth suicide after being asked to play at funerals across the northern part of the province.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. from the weigh scales on Highway 11. The group will head south on Albert Street. Once the group crosses the north Ring Road intersection, they will continue without police on the sidewalk until College Avenue.

Police will join the group once again after College Avenue as they head east onto 20 Avenue toward the Legislative Building. Police will control the intersection at 20 Avenue in both directions.

Motorists should choose an alternate route if necessary.

Minister of Rurual and Remote Health Warren Kaeding will be available to meet with Durocher on Friday.