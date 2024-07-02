Ward 1 Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not seek re-election

Following "lengthy consideration," Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not be seeking re-election in this November’s municipal election.

“I am stepping down for personal reasons. I know I cannot continue at the pace I have been going for another four-year term,” the representative for Ward 1 said in a statement sent to CTV News.

“This was a difficult decision for me because I have truly enjoyed doing the work of a councillor, collaborating with other councillors, and serving the residents of Ward 1.”

In her message, Stadnichuk went on to classify her time on council as very rewarding, highlighting the opportunities to meet community members and leaders.

Stadnichuk grew up in Guernsey, Sask. but has lived most of her adult life in Regina. She graduated with high honours in political science from the University of Regina and also studied French at Laval University in Quebec City.

In 2019, she retired from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, In her role at the union, she worked as a national researcher and coordinated a national task force on women’s participation in the union.

Stadnichuk was elected to Regina's city council in 2020, beating out incumbent Barbara Young.

"I do not know what my next chapter will bring but I look forward to continuing to contribute to our great community. I also plan to focus on some of my retirement projects that were put aside when I ran for City Council," she said in her message.

"I wish the next Council all the best."

This marks the second city councillor to bow out of the upcoming municipal election – following Ward 3 councillor Andrew Stevens.