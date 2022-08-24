Wascana Centre fruit orchard helping diversify Regina's tree canopy

An apple tree grows in the orchard outside Wascana Centre in Regina. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV Regina) An apple tree grows in the orchard outside Wascana Centre in Regina. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV Regina)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos

A federal jury found Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, US$16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener