

CTV Regina





The Water Security Agency is issuing an advisory about “water testing kits” being sold by door-to-door sales people.

They say some residents have recently purchased these kits, which include a bottle and instructions for water testing.

According to the WSA, the instructions on the kit for testing are incorrect, and the bottle doesn’t appear to be sterilized.

The WSA partners with municipalities across the province to make sure drinking water is safe for residents in accordance with national standards.