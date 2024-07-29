REGINA
Regina

    • Waterslides, leisure pool open again at Regina's Wascana Pool following mechanical issues

    

    The City of Regina says the waterslides and leisure pool are open again at Wascana Pool after mechanical issues forced the facility’s closure.

    According to an email they were reopened on Sunday.

    The email also said that work continues to get the hot tub and lane pool operational.

    The city says residents will be notified when those are up and running, thanking residents for their patience.

