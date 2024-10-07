'We have a role to play': U of R staff and students walk out in support of Palestinians

Students and faculty at the University of Regina took part in a walkout and protest, recognizing one year since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza.

"We're basically, saying that we don't want to normalize the situation that's happening in Gaza and in Palestine,” explained Adhika, one of the event organizers with students for Justice in Palestine Club.

“The genocide is happening, and it's absolutely unacceptable, and so we will do everything we can to protest, genocide. We also affirm our solidarity with the people in Palestine.”

The “One Year of Genocide” walkout and protest is part of the 'Week of Rage' in which staff and students at the U of R are drawing attention to the violence taking place overseas and advocating for intervention from the Government of Canada.

"This is the week of rage where we say this is one year since the escalation happened, and this is a one year of remembrance," Adhika said.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas militants murdered 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage.

Since the attack, nearly 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza, as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

University of Regina students and faculty staged a walkout and protest on Monday, marking one year since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Jason Delesoy/CTV News)

Batoul Abouelela serves as the co-president of students for Justice in Palestine Club.

She spoke to the importance of keeping the topic on the minds of everyone as the conflict continues to escalate.

"We want people to know that this is still going on,” she explained. “It's not only just it's not just staying the same, it's actually expanding and it's getting so much worse."

University of Regina students and faculty staged a walkout and protest on Monday, marking one year since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Jason Delesoy/CTV News)

The event was open to the public.

Abouelea explained that the U of R is one of many educational institutions calling on governments across the globe to work towards a cease fire.

"So many more civilians have been killed and it's continuing. It doesn't look like it's stopping anytime soon as well as the Canadian government is still sending arms to Israel and so many other neighbouring countries as well, are still supporting this genocide and refusing to call it for what it is,” she said.

“So we just want to remind people that this needs to stop and we have a role to play."