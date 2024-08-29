'We're still open': Businesses feeling financial fallout of Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction

Bushwakker Brewpub says constriction on Dewdney Avenue is keeping customers away.

“We knew there was going to be some challenges associated with the Dewdney Avenue revitalization project,” Bar Manager Grant Frew told CTV News. “But we didn’t realize we’d be facing these types of challenges.”

Still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic and rising costs, Frew believes the road signage creates the perception businesses are closed during construction.

“[Customers] see all the pylons and road closed signs and they just want to avoid it at all costs,” he said. “But the road isn’t closed. It’s restricted.”

The Railyards Revitalization project started construction in April.

Scheduled to take two years to complete, it seeks to turn Dewdney Avenue into an entertainment district more welcoming to pedestrian traffic.

“It’s going to create something all these businesses can utilize,” Mayor Sandra Masters said. “Whether its patios, lighting, crosswalks or new trees. It’s going to look so much better.”

Mayor Masters acknowledged the success of the project relies on the businesses already there.

“There’s so much going on in the Warehouse District,” she added. “We really want to make sure we continue to support them.”

The city has added a free parking space for customers.

However, Masters believes there could be more to help remind people the business remain open during construction, especially ahead of a busy Labour Day weekend in Regina.

“If folks are asking where to go and meet, keep them in mind,” she reiterated.

Frew is excited for the finished product but worries his business may not be around to reap the benefits.

“Two years is a long time,” he said. “I’m not waving the white flag and putting out an SOS yet. But it’s definitely been a challenge.”

“[We] are still open,” Frew added.

Bushwakker added they are looking forward to winter and the end of the construction season, anticipating business will return to normal when the snow falls and pylons are removed next year.