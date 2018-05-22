

CTV Regina





A group of protestors set up camp outside of the legislative building 84 days ago to rally for Indigenous rights.

But, the group says measurable change has still not been achieved.

The “Justice for Stolen Children” group began their protests in response to not-guilty verdicts in the deaths of 22-year-old Colten Boushie and 15-year-old Tina Fontaine. It’s working with similar protests in Winnipeg and Calgary.

Over the past 84 days, campers have been urging officials to begin a more open dialogue between the government and cultural groups in the province, and to talk about the issues facing Saskatchewan’s Indigenous population.

“We set up camp to talk about these issues,” camper Prescott Demas told CTV News Tuesday. “We were hoping politicians would come out of the legislature and talk to us, but they haven’t. So, we’re still here, we’re still waiting.”

The government says it has plans to meet with the group in the future.

“A meeting is in the works,” Ryan Whippler, with the provincial capital commission, said. “Hopefully a time and date will soon be set for that.”

Protestors say they won’t be leaving until their voices are heard. The government says it hasn’t received any formal correspondence or request from the campers, making it difficult to issue a response.

The camp is currently in talks with Wascana Place to obtain permits to allow them to continue camping.

With files from CTV Regina's Josh Diaz