'We've done our homework on him': Riders prepare to face Tre Ford and winless Elks

The Edmonton Elks are going for a different look this week as it was reported by TSN’s Farhan Lalji on Tuesday that the team will most likely start Canadian Tre Ford over McLeod Bethel-Thompson this week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It comes as the Elks have yet to win a game this year under Bethel-Thompson and currently sit at the bottom of the CFL’s West Division with a 0-7 record.

“We never look at their record because every team is great. They have great players over there and just because they’re winless doesn’t mean they’re not going to come in here and give everything and try to get their first win,” Roughriders’ defensive lineman Malik Carney said.

Last week when Edmonton faced the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Ford came in during the fourth quarter when the team was down 41-8. Even though he did not lead the Elks to a comeback victory he did throw for 121 yards and three touchdowns in that short span.

“He’s definitely an electric player. I’ve gone against him a couple of times and you know he has the ability to make a lot of guys look silly. We just have to force him to do things that he doesn’t like to do,” said defensive back, Marcus Sayles.

“I don’t want to give you guys too much but we’ve done our homework on him,” Carney joked.

Some of that homework could come have from Week 15 of the 2023 season, when the Elks took on the Riders at Mosaic Stadium. At that time Edmonton had just three wins on the season and Ford had freshly taken over for then starter, Taylor Cornelius. Ford threw for 173 yards in his team’s 36-27 victory over the Riders that game. The win marked their fourth and final of the year, but Ford’s play left a lasting impact.

“Tre’s proven to do that throughout his time and his career so far. It’s been successful for him many times. He’s put a lot of guys on TSN [in highlight reels],” said Riders’ head coach, Corey Mace while smiling. “So I think the guys are trying to avoid that at all costs. But every game he finds a way to do something to make you say ‘Wow that was kind of special.’”

“He’s fast. He can get out of the pockets. He’s really elusive and a very talented guy. We have to do a great job of corralling him, keeping him in the pocket and limiting him from affecting the game with his legs,” defensive lineman Miles Brown said.

The Riders’ defensive line will take a major hit this week as Mace has eluded to the fact Anthony Lanier II will not be able to suit up for the matchup due to a knee injury. However, even though Micah Johnson has yet to participate at practice this week either, Mace believes he will be able to return in time for the game.

On the other side, the offensive line also took a blow at practice on Wednesday as Jacob Brammer was injured during team drills and had to be carted off the field. Updates on his injury are expected on Thursday.