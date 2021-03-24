Advertisement
Weyburn landfill closed temporarily as fire burns
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 4:06PM CST
Weyburn's landfill was closed temporarily on March 24 due to a fire. (Courtesy: Todd Bedore)
REGINA -- Weyburn's landfill was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a fire on site.
In a tweet, the City of Weyburn said fire crews are on scene and have the blaze under control.
The landfill will be closed until further notice.
The city said information about when the landfill will reopen can be found on its website.