A man from Weyburn is dead, and another has been charged with impaired driving causing death, after a rollover in Manitoba on Friday morning.

The RCMP was called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 2 about eight kilometres east of Pipestone, Man. around 3:50 a.m. According to police, a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on the highway when the driver lost control and rolled into a ditch. There were four men, all from Weyburn, in the truck. A 39-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other passengers, aged 27 and 32, suffered minor injuries.

The 23-year-old driving the vehicle was charged with impaired driving causing death. He wasn’t injured in the crash and remains in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.