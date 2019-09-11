Weyburn product Brett Jones re-signs with Minnesota Vikings
Brett Jones (61) practices at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagen, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
CTV News Regina
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:49AM CST
Weyburn-born center Brett Jones is back with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.
The former Regina Rams offensive lineman was released by the team last week so the team could sign wide receiver Josh Doctson.
On Tuesday, the team said Jones had been re-signed.
Before heading to the NFL, Jones played for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders. He was named Most Outstanding Rookie in 2013 and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2014 in his time with the CFL.