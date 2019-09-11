

Weyburn-born center Brett Jones is back with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

The former Regina Rams offensive lineman was released by the team last week so the team could sign wide receiver Josh Doctson.

On Tuesday, the team said Jones had been re-signed.

The #Vikings have signed C Brett Jones (@brettjones69) and waived TE Brandon Dillon.



K Chase McLaughlin has been released from the practice squad.



��: https://t.co/ul8Cp1BEW9 pic.twitter.com/Pbrrgb8k4f — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 10, 2019

Before heading to the NFL, Jones played for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders. He was named Most Outstanding Rookie in 2013 and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2014 in his time with the CFL.