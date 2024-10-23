What issues matter to voters in Saskatchewan's upcoming election?

There are many issues top of mind for voters in the upcoming provincial election.

Voting week is underway in Saskatchewan, and constituents have begun casting their ballots on who they’d like to see form the next government.

CTV News caught up with residents of both Regina and Saskatoon to find out what issues are most important to them.

Some say healthcare is a top priority.

"We need a lot of help. It's excellent if you're in trouble. I've had a lot of help. It's been good for me, but we need lots of help,” said one resident in Regina.

"Shortage of nurses and doctors. I was a nurse in my working career. I feel for them."

Education is another concern for residents.

"I'm a retired educator. We need money for our classrooms. We need money for our kids and [to] help for our teachers," another resident told CTV News.

"I have family in education. So that's a major priority for us. So, throughout the campaign, for me and my family as well, it's been clear which party has put value on that as well whether in their platform, whether to the public,” a potential voter in Saskatoon explained.

Some believe the Saskatchewan Party government is doing a good job, while others disagree.

"Saskatchewan's great. It's a wonderful place to live and we've had some very good governance for quite a few years,” one resident said told CTV News. “I think they're doing a good job for what we're having to deal with, that's all."

"I do know that there has to be change,” a Saskatoon resident explained. “What's happening cannot keep happening."

Voters across Saskatchewan will have until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 to cast their ballots.