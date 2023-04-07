What's open and closed on Good Friday in Regina
As the first long weekend of spring arrives, many families are planning their Easter festivities.
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Good Friday in Regina.
CITY SERVICES
All civic offices will be closed, according to a release from the City of Regina.
All garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual, but the landfill will be closed all day.
Regina transit will be following the Sunday routes and schedules but the Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.
Paratransit will be operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Parking metres will not be in effect.
The offices at the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be closed, but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
RECREATION
Both the North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Centre will be closed.
The Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse and the Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public skating hours at the Co-operators Centre can be found here.
