WHL roundup: Pats extend losing streak, Warriors topple Raiders
Friday night Western Hockey League (WHL) action saw two southern Saskatchewan clubs heading in opposite directions in the standings.
The Regina Pats extended their losing streak to four games, while a win helped the Moose Jaw warriors to an above .500 record.
TOO MANY MEN PENALTY LEADS TO PATS’ 4TH STRAIGHT LOSS
Despite an incredible effort from Pats goaltender Matthew Kieper, a costly too many men on the ice penalty early in the third period proved to be the team’s undoing.
It turned the tide of momentum back in favour of the Winnipeg Ice, who had been neutralized up until that point. Skyler Bruce scored on the man advantage beating Pats goaltender Matthew Kieper with a blast from the slot area to make it 3-2 in favour of the Ice.
“That one really stung to be honest with you,” Pats’ assistant coach Ken Schneider said. “That’s a real good power play, so to give up too many men was a tough way to lose the game, at the end of the day.”
It was the Pats’ fourth loss in a row, in a game where they knew they’d have to play near flawless hockey in order to have success. Winnipeg entered the contest with the best record in the Western Hockey League (4-0) allowing just six goals against and amassing an impressing 32 goals for.
“That’s playoff hockey against a really good hockey team. We played really good hockey, the way it’s supposed to be played,” said Pats' head coach Dave Struch. “We played the right way. It’s something these guys have to understand and believe because if we’re able to do this consistently, we’re going to win more than we lose. That’s what we’re asking our guys to do. They should feel good about their game, not good about the loss though.”
The Ice jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Chase Bertholet and Mikey Milne in the first period. Milne’s fourth on the season was perhaps the game’s nicest goal. He fended off Pats defenceman Luke Bateman and moved the puck backhand to forehand with little room to work and beat Kieper on the forehand along the ice.
The Pats cut the deficit to one goal with 7:24 left in the first period. The shot from the left defender bounced off an Ice player and right to the stick of Borya Valis. The Colorado product fired a shot low blocker past Ice goaltender Gage Alexander for his first ever WHL goal to make it a 2-1 hockey game.
Pats goaltender Matthew Kieper brought fans to their feet moments later with a highlight reel save when he moved from right post to left and reached out with his glove hand, from his stomach to make a stunning save on a shot by Bertholet, who was looking for his second marker on the evening.
“They’re probably up there [as best saves of my career],” said Matthew Kieper after the game. “Just the way that they put their bodies on the line, help me out, it really means a lot and shows the kind of guys we have on this team.”
Later in the period, Kieper dove across his crease to lay the paddle down and make a second highlight reel save. He made 17 saves on 20 attempts, several of those from high percentage areas.
“Matthew gave us a chance there, they came at us hard, we weathered the storm,”
said Pats head coach Dave Struch. Praising the effort of his young goaltender and the team as a whole.
The Pats played a perfect second period in the minds of the coaching staff. It was a tight checking middle frame that yielded just a single goal. With a shade over two minutes to go, Cole Dubinsky’s shot went off the pad of Gage and Cole Carrier jumped on the juicy rebound to tie the game on the backhand.
A minor penalty assessed to the Pats for too many men on the ice just 2:25 into the final period was where the tide turned. With Zack Stringer in the penalty box, Skyler Bruce netted his fourth of the year thanks to a nice pass from Owen Pedersen. Matthew Savoie drew the other assist on the go-ahead goal.
Pedersen would later score into an empty net to seal the victory with 19 seconds remaining giving the Ice a 4-2 win.
At times, the Pats budding young superstar, Connor Bedard appeared frustrated. The 16 year-old had a number of scoring chances but could not connect. Despite being kept off the scoreboard, his head coach praised his efforts after the game.
“If [Bedard] goes back and watches his game, 200 feet, it’s the best game he’s played all year. Hands down. His hockey IQ, for what we’re trying to coach and teach him, was absolutely remarkable tonight,” Struch said. “The blocking shots, the stick lifts at the end, if he wants to play in the NHL, those are things he’s going to have to do, and he did that tonight. He’s finding ways to contribute at an elite level.”
The Pats now have a 2-4-0-0 record. They travel to Winnipeg for a rematch Saturday night with the Ice.
WARRIORS RIDE STRONG THIRD PERIOD TO VICTORY OVER RAIDERS
The Moose Jaw Warriors scored four unanswered goals en-route to a 4-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night at Mosaic Place.
After falling behind early on an impressive individual effort from Raiders forward and San Jose Sharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt, the Warriors battled their way back.
Wiesblatt scored short-handed, picking up a clearing attempt off the glass and outpacing Warriors captain Daemon Hunt, charging into the Warriors zone, around the goal and tucking the puck into the net past an outstretched Carl Tatachuk.
The Warriors had reason to be frustrated. With just under 11 and a half minutes remaining in the first, Jagger Firkus pounced on a puck in the slot and beat Raiders goaltender Carter Serhyenko with a beautiful high blocker blast. The celebration was quickly muted as the referee ruled the net was off its mooring. The team used that adversity to fuel their offence.
Prervov, Czech Republic product and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Martin Rysavy scored his first Western Hockey League goal midway through the second period. Rysavy took the pass from Ryder Korczak on the backhand, quickly transitioned the puck to the forehand and snapped a shot low blocker, past Warriors netminder Carl Tetachuk to even the score at one.
Warriors star 16 year-old Brayden Yager scored his fourth of the season with 7:42 remaining in the third period which stood up as the game winner. The Warriors also got goals from Korczak and Denton Mateychuk to pad their lead.
Tetachuk made 13 stops on 14 raiders shots on goal. Serhyenko stopped 29 of 33 Warriors’ attempts.
The Warriors are back in action on Saturday night when they host the Saskatoon Blades at Mosaic Place. Opening face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald
Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school
Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. reveals rough timeline for COVID-19 vaccine approval for children between ages 5 to 11
The provincial government has given a rough timeline for when vaccines for children between ages 5 and 11.
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
A prescription worth filling: nature
PaRx is a nature prescribing program that has launched in Manitoba that prescribes outdoor time for patients.
-
NEW
NEW | PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Calgary
-
Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78
Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.
-
Suspect in custody following random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody after four people were injured in random attacks early Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Edmonton home sales and pricing cools, luxury market continues strong
According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, new residential listings last month were down from August, as well as single-family home unit and duplex/rowhouse sales.
-
'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
Children’s Health Coalition urges Doug Ford to pursue 'cautious approach' to COVID-19 reopening
The Children’s Health Coalition (CHC) is urging the Doug Ford government to pursue a “cautious approach” to reopening the province amid a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Ottawa
-
Record rainfall in Ottawa
Environment Canada says this is the rainiest Oct. 16 in Ottawa on record.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8,000 people pack the University District in Kingston, Ont. to celebrate homecoming weekend at Queen's University
A police officer is being treated for injuries after objects were thrown towards law enforcement officials monitoring Queen's University Homecoming Celebrations in Kingston.
-
Ottawa sees 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 24 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Meteorite found in B.C. could shed light on solar system's origin, says physicist
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
-
Spike in parcel thefts in Surrey prompts warning from police
Mounties in Surrey are warning the public after a recent spike in parcel thefts from front porches and doorsteps in the city over the past couple of weeks.
-
Victoria woman's appearance in Netflix series after experiencing addiction and homelessness inspires hope
When Carey Oakes embraced her first guitar, she couldn’t have imagined how dynamic the soundtrack to her life would become.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 679 more COVID-19 cases, with 460 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec COVID-19 cases increased on Saturday with 679 new cases, including 460 people who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
-
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman's appearance in Netflix series after experiencing addiction and homelessness inspires hope
When Carey Oakes embraced her first guitar, she couldn’t have imagined how dynamic the soundtrack to her life would become.
-
Victoria mother shares story of harm reduction, aims to help other parents with new book
A Victoria mother will never forget the time she took her oldest daughter to buy heroin, so the teen could smoke it in the car next to her on the way into an emergency department, desperate to get her child into treatment.
-
'They are the foundation': Victoria puts local shops in the spotlight for Small Business Month
Small businesses are a major player in B.C.’s economy, including here in the Capital Region, so this month the province is highlighting the vital role the sector plays in all of our lives.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP tweets commitment to acknowledging Indigenous land, 'strengthening relationships'
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
-
Surge in demand: Distribution of COVID-19 rapid-test kits cut short in New Brunswick
Faced with long lineups and heavy demand, health officials in New Brunswick were forced to cut short the distribution of free COVID-19 rapid-test kits at three locations Saturday.
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
Northern Ontario
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
-
Talented artists wanted: Telethon auditions underway
There is less than 50 days until the annual CTV’S Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon gets underway and those involved say talented artists are needed.
-
Live History in Capreol this weekend
The Northern Ontario Railroad Museum in Capreol is giving visitors a chance to experience the rail yard in a unique way.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region ends weekend COVID-19 dashboard updates
Starting Saturday, Region of Waterloo Public Health will no longer be updating daily COVID-19 case counts and other pandemic related statistics on the weekend.
-
Outbreak declared in cohort at Queensmount Public School in Kitchener
Region of Waterloo Pubic Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Queensmount Public School on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.