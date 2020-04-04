REGINA -- Fritou Chicken has been struggling with business since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the staff members are still doing everything they can to help people in the community who need it most.

Every night, the fast food restaurant provides free meals for people in Regina who can’t afford food.

“We started offering free food if somebody needs, and we’re getting lots of responses,” Deepansh Mohan, the owner of Fritou Chicken on Albert Street said. “Helping people is one of the greatest things you can do.”

It’s usually pizzas that are offered. People in need can call or email the store, and the cooks will get things started.

They do offer delivery, but prefer to have people pick up their food in the restaurant.

“Delivering is sometimes a little bit hard because I don’t know if they have done the sanitizing properly or not,” Mohan said.

Although they’re happy to help, Fritou Chicken is still relying on sales from pick-up and take out to get by.

Assistance from the government, and deferred rent from their landlord has also helped them help others.

“It’s like a chain,” Mohan said. “You’re getting help from one place and you’re giving help to another place.”

Only a handful of staff work at Fritou Chicken, but because the store has been busy, the owner has been able to keep everyone employed.

“This way we don’t have to get rid of the staff. They can work, they can get some hours, and people will get help,” Mohan said.

Employees say they’re happy to be part of this.

“Throughout my life, everybody helped me. So I feel like this is my chance to help out people,” Pranshu Anand, a Fritou Chicken employee said.

The restaurant is accepting donations of cash or food, which would all go towards the people who need help.

If they receive enough food, Mohan said he will set up a bin where people in need can take what they need.