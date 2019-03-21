

CTV Regina





The Winnipeg Jets announced prices for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, which will be held in Regina later this year.

In an email to Winnipeg Jets season tickets holders, the team indicated the tickets will range from $124.50 to $394.50.

The price given includes a facility fee, service charge and GST.

Tickets will be available to the general public for purchase on ticketmaster.ca, on April 25.