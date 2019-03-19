

CTV Regina





A woman has died after her SUV collided with a wide load semi-truck near Wynyard on Monday night.

The RCMP was called to the crash on Highway 16 around 8:30 p.m. Police say the SUV turned west onto the highway from Ninth Street right before the crash.

The 60-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in her vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The RCMP says the semi was hauling a mostly empty tank, so no hazardous goods were spilled.