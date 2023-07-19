Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose

A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.

Mayor Sandra Masters expressed her condolences to the woman’s family at a news conference at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman died from an apparent drug overdose.

“Whatever we’re doing isn’t working,” Masters said when talking about homelessness and overdose numbers in Regina.

The Regina Police Service responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. EMS was already on scene with a woman who had died from an apparent overdose.

"Shortly before 5:45 a.m. today (July 19, 2023), police were called to a report of suspected overdose at 2476 Victoria Avenue (City Hall). When they arrived, EMS were on scene with a deceased adult female. As is the case in all death investigations, police are working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine the exact cause of death," an email from Regina police said.

"We are currently preparing further information related to recent overdoses in our city. This will be shared with the media and the public shortly," the email also read.

According to Regina police, there were 11 suspected overdose deaths around Regina in May.

There have also been two more suspected overdose deaths across the city in the last 24 hours, Regina police said.

Masters said to her knowledge, this is the first death at the encampment, but said there have been a number of overdoses that have occurred there.

“Every decision we make, every partnership we facilitate, every action the city takes in response to the encampment has been focused on one goal, which is to prevent the loss of life,” Masters said.

As of July 12, nine overdoses had been reported at the city hall encampment.

The encampment was formed in June and was meant to bring awareness to the homelessness situation in Regina.

As of Monday, there were around 83 tents sent up in the courtyard in front of city hall, according to the City of Regina.

The city also estimated that between 45 and 60 individuals are currently living at the encampment.

When asked if there would come a time for officials to dismantle the tents, Masters said for that to happen there needs to be a place for everyone to go.

“Part of the difficulty in this situation is the Ministry of Social Services is present but there’s been what amounts to a decline in service and so the question now is, ‘what do we do with folks who decline service?’” Masters said.

Masters said that problem is being worked through with organizations.

At 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, RPS issued a public safety alert following the rash of overdoses.

“The suspected overdose deaths are occurring across the city, with approximately half noted in the inner city areas,” the alert read.

“The vast majority of victims are males in the 30-40 age range.”

From Jan. 1 to July 19, there were 84 suspected overdose deaths in Regina – compared to 71 in the same time last year according to RPS.