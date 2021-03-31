REGINA -- A woman was ticketed due to public health violations at a protest on Saturday, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Officers monitored an event organized to protest the province's COVID-19 Public Health Orders around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Police said there were approximately 60 people in attendance around 1:40 p.m.

Apparent Public Health Order violations resulted in one woman receiving a $2,800 fine.

Police said the event was peaceful and no arrests were made at the time.