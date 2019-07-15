The Regina Police Service is investigating a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening.

At approximately 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of a collision in the area of 4th Ave. and Robinson St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a female pedestrian had been hit with a vehicle. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, which were treated on scene, and then she was transported by EMS to hospital.

A collision construction team was requested and police are investigating, but will not release more details about the injuries sustained at this time other than the pedestrian remains in hospital.

The Regina Police Service says collision investigations are complex and involve a comprehensive process of gathering all physical evidence and witness statements, along with other factors and potential contributors in a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.