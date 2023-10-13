Woman killed in single-vehicle collision in Indian Head

A 19-year-old woman from Qu’Appelle is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the town of Indian Head, Sask. RCMP said.

Police were called to the 800 block of Grand Avenue in the community around 6 a.m. on Thursday where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the woman was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Her family has been notified but RCMP did to release the woman’s name.

The collision remains under investigation.