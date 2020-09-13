REGINA -- UPDATE: The woman has been found.

Swift Current RCMP were looking for a 41-year-old woman who went missing after being involved in a single vehicle collision Saturday night.

RCMP said in a news release on Sunday the crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Grid Road 738, about 11.2 km west of Cabri, Sask. and 8 km south of Shackleton, Sask.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.