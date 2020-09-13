Advertisement
Woman who went missing following crash has been found: RCMP
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 10:34AM CST Last Updated Sunday, September 13, 2020 2:41PM CST
REGINA -- UPDATE: The woman has been found.
Swift Current RCMP were looking for a 41-year-old woman who went missing after being involved in a single vehicle collision Saturday night.
RCMP said in a news release on Sunday the crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Grid Road 738, about 11.2 km west of Cabri, Sask. and 8 km south of Shackleton, Sask.
She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.