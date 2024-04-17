Regina man says he was wrongfully evicted from seniors' facility and left with nowhere to go
A Regina man who says he was given two hours to vacate the seniors’ home he lived in after being evicted should not have been forced to move in the first place.
Chris Ritter had been living at Mutchmor Lodge for six months before an incident involving another resident took place where police had to be called.
Ritter said he was given an eviction notice on April 2 and was told he only had two hours to vacate the premises.
“You’re supposed to get two verbal warnings and a written one,” Ritter explained.
Ritter said he spent the next three days out in the cold before he was taken to the Regina General Hospital (RGH) by a police officer.
Ritter is diabetic, which requires him to inject insulin four times a day. He also relies on a catheter and deals with mental health challenges.
“I had no where to go. I just put a couple of things on my cart. Like I don’t know how to load my insulin so I had no insulin. Medication, I just took some pills with me,” Ritter added.
Administration with Mutchmor Lodge said they need to consider the rights of all residents in their facility, adding, when one person displays disruptive behaviour appropriate steps need to be taken to ensure everyone’s safety.
“In this particular instance, the last of a series of his behavioural incidence over three days, was when he refused to leave another residents’ suite,” executive administrator with Mutchmor Lodge Leroy Berndt said. “That resident’s recourse was to call police for assistance to remove the person,” he added.
According to Berndt, there are around 80 residents living in the facility.
“How do we balance the needs of everybody equally because everybody is entitled to an environment where they feel safe,” Berndt said.
Alternate resources were offered to Ritter according to lodge staff, but they say he declined.
After he is discharged from the hospital, Ritter said he is unsure of where he will go as he is unaware of a facility that can accommodate his needs.
CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for comment and is awaiting a response.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
House admonishes ArriveCan contractor in rare parliamentary show of power
MPs enacted an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power on Wednesday, summonsing an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons where he was admonished publicly and forced to provide answers to the questions MPs said he'd previously evaded.
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted absences from prison
A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time.
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
Government proposes new policy for federally regulated employees to disconnect from work
In their 2024 budget, the federal government wants to amend the Canada Labour Code, so employers in federally regulated sectors will eliminate work-related communication with employees outside of scheduled hours. If implemented, this would affect roughly 500,000 employees across the country.
Earthquake jolts southern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. massage therapist who sexually assaulted clients has day parole revoked
A former massage therapist who pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults has had his day parole revoked.
-
'It has saved lives': Saskatoon's only drop-in overnight shelter set to close
Concern is growing for Saskatoon's homeless population with a core neighbourhood shelter set to close in days.
-
'Long way from the finish line': Sask. residents weigh in on sudden blast of wintry weather
It’s no surprise in Saskatchewan that sometimes winter can extend right into spring —and that was the reality for many across the province when they woke up Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Totally wrong': Winnipeg man says landlord denied life-changing medical equipment
A Winnipeg man is raising a red flag after his landlord said no to health-care equipment that could change his life – a problem he believes is a human rights issue.
-
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
-
'A living nightmare': Winnipeg woman sentenced following campaign of harassment against man following online date
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
Edmonton
-
More than 150 people reported crashes in Edmonton Wednesday
More than 150 people have reported vehicle crashes in Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Oilers a fitting opponent for what could be Coyotes' last game in Arizona
In at least a couple of ways, it's fitting the Edmonton Oilers will be the Arizona Coyotes' final opponent before the Desert Dogs shed their Kachina-styled uniforms for whatever hues and themes may await them in Salt Lake City.
-
Attempted murder charge laid in Lloydminster assault case
A Lloydminster man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault at an apartment in that city.
Calgary
-
Woman, 61, killed in crash north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
-
'Blue Sky City': Calgary unveils new brand
Calgary has a new brand and it's looking up.
-
Alberta health minister confirms capacity strain after neonatal doctors sound alarm
Alberta's health minister says the province has "a bit of strain" in neonatal intensive care unit capacity but that there are beds available across the province.
Lethbridge
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with grandparent scam
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
-
Woman, 61, killed in crash north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
-
Highway 3 projects loom large in provincial highways planning
With or without federal support, improvements to a major southern Alberta highway continue because of its critical economic importance as an east-west corridor, the province says.
Toronto
-
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
-
Toronto city council approves increased fines for more than 100 parking violations
Toronto councillors have voted in favour of increasing fines for more than 100 parking violations.
-
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
-
'We'd like to see it move faster': The push to increase activity in downtown Ottawa
Talk of transitioning federal buildings into housing has been in the works for a couple of years and it's a move that business leaders in Ottawa say can't come soon enough.
-
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Montreal
-
Quebec says presentation for anglophone parents could have been in English
In the latest example of the confusion surrounding Quebec's new language law, the education ministry has confirmed that a presentation delivered only in French to English-speaking parents last week could have been done in English after all.
-
1 person seriously injured in Montreal police intervention; BEI investigating
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough that ended with one person seriously injured.
-
Quebec to create seniors-focused mini-hospitals to relieve emergency room congestion
Halfway between a family medicine group (GMF) and a hospital, the Quebec government on Wednesday clarified its model for private mini-hospitals that will focus on the needs of seniors.
Vancouver
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
Vancouver's airport named best in North America
Vancouver's airport has been named the best in North America for 2024, rising to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
No connection between police response, man's death near Vancouver Island trail: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog has finished its investigation into an incident on Vancouver Island, concluding the actions of officers weren't connected to a man's death.
-
'What can I plant that won't die?': B.C. gardeners adjusting to climate change
It's the time of year when many turn their attention to their yards and other green spaces, but unpredictable winters and dry summers have local gardeners scrambling.
Kelowna
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
London
-
'Everyone is devastated': Hockey community mourns loss of young leader
The hockey community in Chatham-Kent and beyond is mourning the sudden death of a player caught in a highway crash this week in London.
-
New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend
It’s not every day that a new washroom becomes the talk of the town. But in the Lake Huron tourist community of Grand Bend a new so-called smart washroom has many residents and business owners flush with joy.
-
Mud Creek channelling unique approach to infill development
Mud Creek in northwest London, Ont., east of Wonderland Road along Oxford Street is an area that has been left vacant for decades.
Kitchener
-
Police services board wants new approach to St. Patrick's Day
The Waterloo Region Police Services Board wants to explore new ways of dealing with an annual unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s University District.
-
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
-
KW Titans need more fans to break even
Despite being at the top of the Basketball Super League standings, the KW Titans are struggling to make ends meet.
Northern Ontario
-
$200M arena decision ‘a big step’ for Sudbury’s future, mayor says
In a lengthy council meeting Tuesday night, city council in Sudbury unanimously voted to build a new arena and events centre downtown.
-
Sudbury murder suspect talked about his role in ‘his girl’ getting hurt, witness testifies
A former girlfriend of a murder suspect in Sudbury testified Wednesday that he talked about his role in the deaths a day after a firebombing that killed three people.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.